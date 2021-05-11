DeGate (DG) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $123,374.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

