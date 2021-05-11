Mirrored Tesla Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.93 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $616.91 or 0.01096209 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $36.93 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 59,871 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

