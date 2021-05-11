Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 88,799 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,799 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 27,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,956. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.