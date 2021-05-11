Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,477. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

