Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

