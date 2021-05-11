iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

