Summit Financial LLC Has $278,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 2,711,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

