-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.16). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 6,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

