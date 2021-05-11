Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408,135 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Analog Devices worth $543,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.40. 109,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.