AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

