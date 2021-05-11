SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Cap of $61.53 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. SALT has a market capitalization of $61.53 million and approximately $110,344.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

