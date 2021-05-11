EDUCare Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.62 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $10.10 million and $8.62 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 59.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

