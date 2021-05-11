Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $129.13 million and $28.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.41 or 0.07170262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

