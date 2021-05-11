Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.42. 354,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

