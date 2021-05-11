Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. 285,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $206.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

