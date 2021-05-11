Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.89 and its 200-day moving average is $362.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.