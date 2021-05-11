Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.