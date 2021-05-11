3,000 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.19. 3,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,269. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

