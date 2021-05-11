BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $818,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 823,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,406. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

