Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB.A. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.56.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$107.65. 267,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.35. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$110.79. The stock has a market cap of C$26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

