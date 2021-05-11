$0.66 EPS Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

