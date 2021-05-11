HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 7,198 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,581. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

