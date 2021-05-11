BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1,384.50. 21,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,531.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,599.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8,594.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

