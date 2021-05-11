Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

