Lapides Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,174. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

