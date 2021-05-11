Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,761. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

