SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 3,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,420. SiriusPoint has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

