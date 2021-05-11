Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,997. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

