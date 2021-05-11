CNB Bank Has $374,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in DocuSign by 25.4% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.97. 112,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.81 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

