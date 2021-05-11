Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $3.05. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.45. 40,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.50 and its 200 day moving average is $341.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

