Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. 280,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.