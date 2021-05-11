CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. 3,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

