CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,162,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 125,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

