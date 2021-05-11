Ellevest Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 206.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,766. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

