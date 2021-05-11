Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,393 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 379.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HubSpot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 62.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 43.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cannonball Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $18.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.74 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

