Ellevest Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 99,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

