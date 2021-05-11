Ellevest Inc. Acquires 100,762 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $194,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.10. 345,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

