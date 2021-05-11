Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

5/6/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

3/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/23/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

3/17/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.61. 5,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,170. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $334.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

