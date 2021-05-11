-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

AQMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 484,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 33,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,209. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.