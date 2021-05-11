Aigang Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $120,682.93 and approximately $348.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00083748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00107092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00793218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.38 or 0.09132290 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

