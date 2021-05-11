UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $785,398.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.85 or 0.00688582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.11 or 0.01186930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.77 or 0.00741970 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

