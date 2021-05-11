Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

