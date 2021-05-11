Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $368,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 22,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,388. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

