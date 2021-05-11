GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

