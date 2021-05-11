Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,912,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,957 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $297,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 124,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

