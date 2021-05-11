Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

