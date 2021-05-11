Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 20,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.