The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Middleby makes up about 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.32. 18,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

