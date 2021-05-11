Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $415.05 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,489 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $415,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

