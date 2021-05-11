AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

PGX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

